Michigan Families Rethink Summer Travel After Spirit Airlines Collapse

According to sources, travelers can expect higher costs, fewer value options, and more trip changes versus outright cancellations this summer. Here's what we know so far about the collapse of Spirit.

Did you know Spirit Airlines was founded in Michigan?

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That must be why Spirit Airlines was Detroit Metro Airport’s No. 2 carrier after Delta, with nearly 1.7 million passengers in 2025, according to The Detroit News. What originally started in the '60s as a ground/air delivery business grew into one of the nation's most popular budget-friendly airlines of the modern era-- that is, until it all came crashing down over the weekend.

What does this mean for Michigan travelers?

Local aviation and industry experts, such as Selim Ozyurek with WMU's College of Aviation told The Detroit News,

Smaller or leisure-focused airports could lose service altogether. It means fewer choices and higher prices for travelers, and less competition and higher prices for the airlines.

That could also mean longer travel times and more expensive itineraries due to fewer nonstop flights.

However, sources say travelers can expect the fallout from Spirit's collapse to be short-term as it's likely other major carriers such as Delta and United Airlines will pick up the slack by expanding and adjusting their own routes. Budget travelers who rely on low-cost, no-frills fares for shorter trips are likely to feel the biggest impact. Adds The Detroit News,

The broader economic impact could extend beyond passengers. Spirit employs thousands nationwide and maintains a large maintenance hangar at Detroit Metro, tying its operations directly to local jobs and airport infrastructure.

About Spirit Airlines

Founder Ned Homfeld was born in Pontiac, Michigan in 1949. After pursuing a degree in marine engineering at the University of Michigan, Ned founded a ground/air delivery and charter service laying the foundation for the future Spirit Airlines. Citing Homfeld's obituary,

in 1992 Spirit Airlines was born. In the following years, the airline grew exponentially, and in 1999 Ned was named Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young. In addition to growth, Ned's vision included developing and continuing a small-company corporate culture. He considered his employees to be family.

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