Fan favorite cast members featured on MTV's 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom are scheduled to make a live appearance in West Michigan as part of Kail Lowry's Barely Famous live podcast tour.

Here are all the details:

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Among those scheduled to appear are event host Kail Lowry (16 and Pregnant season 2), along with Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra, a Michigan couple from the Algonac area who have appeared on the series since its debut in 2009.

Each of the three cast members have continued to remain in the spotlight and are well known to viewers even after all these years, Lowry hosting multiple weekly podcasts and the Baltierras appearing in reunion specials and maintaining a strong social media presence.

As an audience we closely followed their journey from teen parents to adulthood, and now we're seeing their children grow up as well.

Now, fans can catch Kail, Cate, and Ty at GLC 20 Monroe in Grand Rapids for,

Fatherless Behavior, the live podcast tour where unresolved issues become punchlines and “daddy issues” finally get a microphone!

Tickets are currently on sale at the GLC 20 Monroe box office and online via Ticketmaster. The event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 18 with doors opening at 6:30 p.m., an hour prior to showtime.

Think: bad decisions, worse opinions, and zero adult supervision. Basically, your comfort zone if your comfort zone is a little unhinged. Round up your messiest friend and come lean into the chaos with us.

Find more details on the June 18 live event in Grand Rapids here.

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