Many Michigan families rely on baby formula to provide their babies with the nutrients they need to grow and thrive. However, Michigan families are warned to check their homes for a recalled baby formula that could contain a harmful toxin.

Potentially Toxic Baby Formula Recalled From Michigan Stores

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), The a2 Milk Company has voluntarily recalled three batches of infant formula after testing found the presence of the toxin, cereulide. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the pathogen can cause food poisoning and lead to issues including diarrhea and vomiting. Babies and young children are at greater risk of complications from food poisoning as their immune systems are still developing, and they can quickly lose a lot of fluid. Families are urged to check for the following:

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Three batches of the a2 milk-based powder with iron, all in 31.7oz tins, were recalled. Their batch numbers and expiration dates, which can be found on the bottom of the tin, are:

2210269454, expiration date: 7/15/2026

2210324609, expiration date: 1/21/2027

2210321712, expiration date: 1/15/2027

In total, 63,078 units were made of the affected product, with a2 estimating that 16,428 units were sold to consumers. The tins were sold nationwide in the United States on the a2 Milk Company website, on Amazon, and at Meijer stores. Consumers who purchased the affected product are asked to discontinue it immediately, dispose of it, or return it to their point of purchase for a refund.

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