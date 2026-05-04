In Southwest Michigan, expect a sunny start to the week, but be ready for thunderstorms and a rollercoaster of spring weather as temperatures fluctuate through the weekend.

Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, May 4th, 2026, through Sunday, May 10th, 2026, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)

Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. High 75.

Mostly sunny skies. High 75. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with thunderstorms overnight. Low 48.

Mostly cloudy skies with thunderstorms overnight. Low 48. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with showers likely. High 52.

Mostly cloudy skies with showers likely. High 52. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 39.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 39. Wednesday: Partly sunny skies. High 56.

Partly sunny skies. High 56. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 36.

Mostly clear skies. Low 36. Thursday: Foggy in the morning. Otherwise, partly sunny. High 55.

Foggy in the morning. Otherwise, partly sunny. High 55. Thursday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 37.

Mostly clear skies. Low 37. Friday: Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. High 59.

Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. High 59. Friday Night: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 37.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 37. Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. High 63.

Mostly sunny skies. High 63. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 43. Sunday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of showers. High 64.

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Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. High 76.

Mostly sunny skies. High 76. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with thunderstorms overnight. Low 47.

Mostly cloudy skies with thunderstorms overnight. Low 47. Tuesday: A chance of morning showers, then mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High 56.

A chance of morning showers, then mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High 56. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 39.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 39. Wednesday: Partly sunny skies. High 55.

Partly sunny skies. High 55. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with areas of frost. Low 36.

Mostly cloudy skies with areas of frost. Low 36. Thursday: Foggy in the morning. Otherwise, partly sunny. High 55.

Foggy in the morning. Otherwise, partly sunny. High 55. Thursday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 38.

Mostly clear skies. Low 38. Friday: Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. High 60.

Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. High 60. Friday Night: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 38.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 38. Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. High 64.

Mostly sunny skies. High 64. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 43. Sunday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of showers. High 64.

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Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. High 73.

Mostly sunny skies. High 73. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with thunderstorms overnight. Low 46.

Mostly cloudy skies with thunderstorms overnight. Low 46. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with showers likely. High 53.

Mostly cloudy skies with showers likely. High 53. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 41.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 41. Wednesday: Partly sunny skies. High 53.

Partly sunny skies. High 53. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 41.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 41. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 54.

Mostly sunny skies. High 54. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 42.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 42. Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High 57.

Mostly sunny skies. High 57. Friday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 42.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 42. Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. High 61.

Mostly sunny skies. High 61. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 45.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 45. Sunday: Partly sunny skies. High 60.

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