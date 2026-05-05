Aldi is a go-to spot for Michigan residents for lower prices on everyday food and household items, as well as signature Aldi products. However, Aldi shoppers are being warned that a popular dessert has been recalled due to a potentially dangerous bite.

Dessert Recalled From Michigan Aldi Stores May Contain Glass

According to an alert from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the manufacturer Lactalis Canada recalled more than 2,800 cases of dessert sold at Aldi stores in several U.S. states, including Michigan. According to the enforcement report, they have been pulled from shelves because they "may contain foreign objects, specifically glass." Anyone who may have purchased the recalled desserts is urged to check for the following information:

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The impacted desserts are sold under the Specially Selected brand and are kept refrigerated. Only some of the Specially Selected crème brûlée desserts have been recalled. The impacted items can be identified by their use-by date, barcode number, or product number on the packaging:

Best before/use by date: 5/9/2026

5/9/2026 Product number : 710298-4099100342826

: 710298-4099100342826 Barcode: 4099100342826

Aldi and Lactalis have not specified whether customers can get a refund or should discard the product.

The FDA categorized it as a Class II recall, meaning that the use of or exposure to the product may cause temporary, reversible adverse health effects but is not likely to cause a serious health issue.

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