Frozen pizzas are a delicious and convenient go-to meal for many Michigan residents. However, major retailers have recalled several frozen pizza brands due to salmonella, and Michigan residents are urged to check their freezers.

Major Retailers In Michigan Recall Frozen Pizzas Over Salmonella

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a health alert for several food items, including frozen pizzas sold at Aldi and Walmart stores. Various meat and poultry products — including those used in certain frozen pizzas — containing recalled FDA-regulated dairy products have been recalled due to salmonella concerns. Anyone who consumes food items contaminated with Salmonella may experience diarrhea, abdominal cramps, fever, and other symptoms. The following products are included in the recall:

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As of May 4th, two pizzas manufactured for Great Value, Walmart's in-house label, were affected: the Thin Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch and the Stuffed Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch. The recall previously included two Mama Cozzi's pizzas sold exclusively at Aldi: Biscuit Crust Sausage & Cheese Breakfast Pizza and Biscuit Crust Cooked Pork Belly Crumbles, Cooked Bacon Topping, Pepper & Onion Breakfast Pizza.

The current public health alert was initially published on April 30 but updated on May 1. The Food Safety and Inspection Service said that it "expects additional downstream products will be identified as this ingredient recall progresses."

The Department of Agriculture has urged customers or retailers who have the affected products to either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

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