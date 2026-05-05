A recent study shows that Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, and West Virginia have been hit the hardest by gas price increases.

It's no secret that gas prices are getting out of hand. The national average gas price increased more than 30 cents a gallon in just one week due to the war in Iran. Gas prices have increased by more than $1.30 a gallon since this time last year.

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SmartAsset looked beyond pump prices to figure out where gas actually hurts the most by measuring a standard 15-gallon fill-up as a percentage of median weekly household income (and minimum wage). They're calling it the "vibe price."

5 States Hit the Hardest by Rising Gas Prices

West Virginia - Average Gas Price: $4.30, 5.23% of median weekly income, 18.43% of minimum wage. Ohio - Average Gas Price: $4.89, 5.00% of median weekly income,16.65% of minimum wage. Michigan - Average Gas Price: $4.87, 4.97% of median weekly income, 13.30% of minimum wage. Indiana - Average Gas Price: $4.83, 4.96% of median weekly income, 24.97% of minimum wage. Mississippi - Average Gas Price: $3.88, 4.86% of median weekly income, 20.08% of minimum wage.

The Midwest is getting hit hard. Ohio residents are paying 5% of their median income on gas, while Michigan is paying 4.97%. Then we see that people making minimum wage in Indiana are losing a quarter of their income for gas every week. That is mind-blowing.

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10 States With the Highest Average Gas Prices Per Gallon (as of 7 am on May 5th, 2026)

California: $6.13 Washington: $5.69 Hawaii: $5.63 Oregon: $5.23 Nevada: $5.17 Alaska: $5.09 Illinois: $4.93 Ohio: $4.84 Michigan: $4.83 Indiana: $4.80

(Average gas prices by state data is from GasBuddy.)

Michigan's highest record average gas price was set in June of 2022 at $5.22 a gallon, according to AAA. If gas prices keep climbing at this rate, we will break that record next week.

I could not be happier that I now have solar on my home, and I drive an EV. However, not everyone in Michigan is that fortunate.

Are you feeling these outrageous gas prices right now? Let us know in the comments.

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