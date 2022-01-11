One of Plainwell's favorite watering holes just dropped some sad news on its patrons. Since 2002 Rhino's Hometown Pub has been the spot to eat, drink, and have fun! Amongst locals Rhino's has always been much more than simply a bar, it's been a staple in the community.

Sadly, after twenty years of hosting hundreds of watch parties, birthday celebrations, and karaoke nights, the owner of Rhino's Hometown Pub has announced plans to sell the business. Saturday January 15, 2022 will be the last day owner Phil Anglin and his staff will have their doors open to serve you and your family.

In a Facebook post Phil says,

"All good things must come to an end... I will fondly remember the incredible relationships that were fostered inside our little pub. Love, marriages (and yes, even children) all began with an innocent trip to Rhino’s!

What's Next?

Phil continues, explaining in the past he's had several opportunities to sell his business, but none of them felt right. Anglin wanted to sell the business to someone he knew would take care of it. That's where Jen comes in.

Who's Jen?

Not much has been confirmed publicly about the new owner of Rhino's, but Anglin did state that her name is "Jen". Word among Plainwell residents says this mysterious new owner is none other than Jen Deyoung who has ties to Joe's Pizza. With Joe's being conveniently located around the corner from Rhino's, this theory seems plausible. We can't wait to see what this mysterious Jen has in store for the Rhino's location, hopefully it includes keeping their famous birthday marquee!