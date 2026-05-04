Smokey Bones Shutdown Leaves Michigan With One Less BBQ Spot

The national BBQ chain has shuttered all of its locations across the country after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, including Michigan’s last remaining restaurant.

Smokey Bones Suddenly Closes All Remaining Locations

Get our free mobile app

Nearby Indiana was among the hardest hit states, losing 11 restaurants, while Michigan saw just one closure in Lansing. On Monday, April 27 the following message was shared on the official Smokey Bones website,

After 27 incredible years, Smokey Bones has officially closed its doors...This isn't just the end of a restaurant—it's the closing of a chapter filled with shared meals, celebrations, traditions, and countless memories...We are deeply grateful for every visit, every smile, and every moment you chose to spend with us. Serving this community has been an honor we'll never forget. -- Smokey Bones Team

What Happened to Smokey Bones?

This sudden, unexpected closure comes months after the announcement the chain was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections. According to Indiana's WTHR, in January 2026 parent companies FAT Brands and its affiliate Twin Hospitality Group Inc. told the press that they intended to be open an operational during the process.

Obviously, that didn't end up being the case.

Now, when you go to the Smokey Bones website, under the list of locations you'll be greeted with a message of "No locations found" versus the 30 or so locations that were listed as of two weeks ago.

While the smokers have cooled and the doors are closed, the spirit of what we built together will always stay with us. Thank you for 27 amazing years.

Which is your favorite locally owned BBQ joint in Michigan?

Ten BBQ Restaurants to Try Near Lansing Do you have a hankering for some BBQ? These places are serving up some of the best in the area!