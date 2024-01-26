The business has remained empty since its sudden closure in 2021.

Allegan residents will always have a spot in their heart for Bubba's. At least, I know I will!

Having come of age in Allegan myself I know firsthand the serious lack of diversity when it comes to pubs and grub in town-- especially in the downtown area. At least that's how it used to be. I'll give credit where credit is due; Allegan has come a long way!

However, back in my day there weren't the 3 breweries and social district that Allegan has now. That's why locals were so keen on heading over to Bubba's Sports Bar and Grill, located on the corner of Locust and Water Street downtown.

I've spent many Thanksgiving Eves reuniting with old high school buddies while we're all visiting home and Bubba's was always our first, and only, stop. Good times!

What Happened to Bubba?

The original owner and namesake, Robert "Bubba" Leslie, operated the popular bar for 15 years. After his passing in 2016, Bubba's son Robert Leslie Jr. took over operations and continued to run the establishment over the next 5 years.

Sadly, Robert Jr. passed away from a sudden heart attack in August of 2021 leaving the fate of the bar and grill in limbo.

And that's where it's remained for 3 years-- until now.

For Sale:

Locals finally have their answer as the building located at 211 Locust Street has finally hit the market listed at $125,000. That seems like a steal! So what's the catch?

According to the property listing with O'Brien Real Estate:

Prominent downtown Allegan location, formerly Bubba's Sports Bar. Great restoration opportunity that could again be a bar/restaurant, retail, or office space...Utilities to the building are currently off and there is an active roof leak.

I had heard about the water leak and even rumors that it was condemned. Whoever the new owners will be, they certainly have their work cut out for themselves. However, they'll have a built in client base! Here's how locals reacted to the news on social media:

"125,000. Be interesting to see if someone takes this on" - Jessica Ratulowski Cooley

"Would be so excited for it to reopen!" - Ashley Marie Grauman

"Oh how I miss Bubbas and my dear friend Bob (Bubba) you are greatly missed" - Lora Kappis

"Did they clean up the broken water pipes and black mold in the basement?" - Kathy R Wooster

"My husband's cousin owned that bar. Was only there a couple of times to eat. Was nice. Sorry to see it go." - Nicole Cam Hemminger



