Authorities Warn of Court Related Scam In Southwest Michigan

Officials are warning of rising phishing scams across Michigan, including cases in Van Buren and Kalamazoo Counties.

Here's more on how you can help protect yourself and your loved ones, especially vulnerable populations:

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My rule of thumb is simple: if I don’t recognize the phone number or email address, I don’t answer or open it. And it's a rule that's served me well!

Authorities with both the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office and Kalamazoo County Sherrif's Office say they have seen a recent rise in phishing scams regarding a supposed missed appearance with the Michigan court system.

I call that the oldest trick in the book.

According to a social media post from the sheriff's office in Van Buren, the document in question claims to be a notice from the Wayne County District Court Traffic Division and states the recipient an "active enforcement status" for either:

Toll evasion

Parking violation

Speeding violation

However, the verbiage used in this scam is meant to create a sense of panic and urgency, hoping the recipient will simply scan the QR code and pay the "fee" rather than avoid harsher penalties or jail time.

This notice is not legitimate...Residents are advised not to make any payments or provide personal information if they receive a notice like this. Instead, verify any legal matter directly with the appropriate court using publicly listed contact information. -Van Buren County Michigan Sheriffs Office via Facebook

These days you have to be mindful no matter where you are. These scammers prey on folks who will panic and pay without second-guessing themselves. I've even seen where beach goers in California thought they scanned the right QR code to pay for parking, only to come back to their car having been ticketed. The scammers covered up the legitimate QR codes with their own QR codes and pocketed the money!

The National Council on Aging has shared tips and best practices for avoiding the constant threat of phishing and smishing scams including:

Not clicking links found within emails or text messages, especially if the sender is unknown.

Typing web links directly into the browser yourself (ex. Google.com)

Never giving out any personal information over the phone during a call you didn't initiate yourself.

Find more tips from the National Council on Aging here.

Five Area Codes Michiganders Should Never Answer Gallery Credit: Canva