Skunks Are Invading Michigan in October

If you think you've seen a lot of skunks lately, you're not crazy. There is a reason these adorable little smell monsters are popping up in your backyard in October. February through March is typically skunk mating season which leads to adorable baby skunks by May or early June in the Mitten State. Those odor-able babies are then kicked out of the den to get jobs or whatever skunks do after spray school. Basically, the little critters are on their own by the end of Summer. That's why you're seeing young skunks wander around in September and October. But don't fear skunks.

Fun Facts About Skunks

Skunks eat spiders, insects, and even rodents like mice.

Skunks use their smelly spray as self-defense and rarely spray humans.

Skunks will only spray as a last resort as it takes up to 2 weeks for the critter to replenish its spray.

Skunks usually only use their spray to protect babies. As long as you don't bother skunks, you can walk right by them and not get sprayed. Sometimes they'll hiss at you and do an adorable little stomp with their front paws as a warning. However, dogs are an extreme threat to skunks. If you see a skunk in your backyard, don't let your dog out until it's gone. I've learned the hard way, that getting rid of that smell is not easy. My dog took a direct hit to the face and we tried everything trick the internet could provide with very little success.

No animal is pawfect, but skunks are pretty freakin' cute. Not to mention, they eat all of the ticks in your yard. We should pay them for that service.

