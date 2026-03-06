Just days after a Kalamazoo College art history professor competes on Jeopardy!, another West Michigan alum is set to take the national stage, competing on one of America's favorite game shows.

Catch WMU alum John Phillips on Wheel of Fortune and join the live watch party celebration:

Michiganders are shining on national TV, and we couldn’t be more thrilled! An exciting Facebook post from Kalamazoo's Western Michigan University Alumni Association shared the news a fellow Bronco, John Phillips, will compete on Wheel of Fortune this coming week:

From Waldo to Wheel—Bronco Marching Band and Buster Bronco alum John Phillips (B.S.'06, Elementary Education) is representing Western on the national stage! He’ll take a spin at winning big on Wheel of Fortune this Wednesday, March 11.

Watch: Michigan Contestant Explain Yooper Culture to Ryan Seacrest on 'Wheel'

Like many Americans, both Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! are part of my nightly TV viewing and I'm eager for John's appearance. According to the Facebook post, viewers can cheer John on from their own living rooms on local CBS affiliate WMMT News Channel 3 beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Or you can attend a local watch party to cheer on the Bronco alum:

Paw Paw Brewing Company for a watch party that day starting at 5:30 p.m. Wear your brown and gold and join him atfor a watch party that day starting at 5:30 p.m.

According to social media John works as an Educational Technology Consultant at the Berrien Springs RESA. Good luck, John! We'll be rooting for you.

