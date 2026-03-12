After abruptly closing in September 2025, the indoor ice rink complex formerly known as Wings West is set to reopen with new hockey programs, skating opportunities, and community events.

Here's Everything We Know So Far:

In October 2025, Maryland-based Black Bear Sports Group, which operates dozens of ice arenas across the country, entered a contract of sale to purchase the Kalamazoo County facility located at 5076 Sports Drive.

At that time, the community faced significant uncertainty regarding the fate of both Wings West and Wings Event Center, especially after local groups commissioned a feasibility study that found a "critical need" for more ice time for local sports organizations.

Now, representatives for the new facility have announced a new name and new programs!

Black Bear Sports Group today announced the next chapter for the former Wings West ice facility in Kalamazoo, which will reopen ahead of the 2026-27 season as BIGGBY® COFFEE Ice Cube - Kalamazoo, through a strategic partnership with Michigan-founded BIGGBY® COFFEE. As part of the arena’s revitalization efforts, Black Bear is bringing new hockey and skating programming, expanding opportunities for community use, and announcing the grand opening of bar-and-grill CD Top Shelf’s debut Kalamazoo location.

Registration for the first new programs will begin in April, with the facility expected to resume hours for the public in June, "with early skating and hockey activity, and broader summer offerings to follow."

Nothing goes hand-in-hand quite like Michigan and hockey, and who better than a Michigan company to be a part of this journey. Says, Mike McFall, Co-Founder and CEO of BIGGBY® COFFEE,

We built BIGGBY in Michigan, and Kalamazoo is a special place for me personally. Bringing this facility back with more happening in it, more people coming through it, and more reasons to rally around it reflects the same concept behind our stores – building community hubs.

