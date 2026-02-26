Get ready to support one of Kalamazoo's own! A Kalamazoo College professor and art historian is set to compete on the long-running quiz show in the coming weeks.

Here's Everything You Need to Know:

It’s always fun to play along at home as you watch contestants compete to be crowned the next Jeopardy! champion, but it’s even more exciting when you get to cheer on one of your own. James Denison, a visiting assistant professor of art history at the highly selective Kalamazoo College, will appear on the Friday, March 6, episode of Jeopardy!

Kalamazoo College shared the exciting news on social media with a post captioned:

Answer: He is the Kalamazoo College representative who will soon compete in an episode of Jeopardy! (Admit it. You read that in Ken Jennings' voice. )

Question: Who is Visiting Assistant Professor of Art History James Denison?

Meet James Denison

According to his K-College bio, James is a Washington D.C. area native. After graduating from Bowdoin College, Denison achieved his PhD in art history from the University of Michigan.

His overarching professional goal is to research, think, write, teach about and publicize new understandings of the relationships between art/visual culture, artists, and the art world and systems of identity and power formation in U.S. society.

Locally, you can catch James' Jeopardy! appearance on CBS affiliate WWMT News Channel 3 at 7:30 p.m., or you can watch live TV with the Paramount+ app if your cable provider offers the option. New episodes are also available for next-day streaming on Peacock and Disney+.

I think locally we need to set up a watch party for James too! Shakespeare's, anyone?

