Please Consider Wildlife During Fall Cleanup In Michigan

Dealing with fallen leaves each autumn in Michigan feels like a losing battle!

By the time you finish raking the entire yard another gust of wind comes along and blows a new batch into your (and your neighbor's) front yard. Thankfully the Michigan DNR is encouraging us to be lazy this season.

One of my greatest schemes in life is somehow managing to make it 35 years without ever mowing a lawn. I don't know how I've gotten away with it! However, I've done my fair share of shoveling snow and raking leaves, thank you very much.

The Michigan DNR has come forward to finally set the record straight once and for all: you don't need to rake your leaves. In fact, raking your leaves is actually bad for wildlife according to the DNR.

So, What Should You Do Instead?

Leaf them be, of course! According to the Michigan DNR this will save you both time and energy, plus it will benefit Michigan wildlife:

Although some local ordinances allow fallen leaves to be burned or removed curbside, why not use dead leaves as free mulch? They will insulate plants and slow erosion, keeping garden soil in place. Turtles, toads, salamanders,moths and butterflies all spend winter tucked under leaves. You could even use leaves to enrich next year’s garden.

The Michigan DNR also recommends moving a task from your fall to-do list to your spring, such as pruning. Stems and small spaces actually provide insulation for both critters and pollinators which are crucial to our food supplies.

Another popular way to get rid leaves is to burn them. While it's a pretty easy way to clear your lawn and the smell of leaves burning definitely adds to the fall ambiance, be sure there are no active burn restrictions in your area. Check here before burning.

