9 Different Species of Bats That Can Be Found in Michigan

Whether you love them or fear them, it's Bat Week in Michigan.

While International Bat Appreciation Day is celebrated each April 17th, Michigan dedicates an entire week to highlight our 9 native bat species and all they do for the ecosystem here in the Mitten.

Get our free mobile app

Michigan Bat Week is celebrated just days before Halloween-- coincidence? I think not.

While bats happen to be one of my boyfriend's biggest fears, I actually think they're pretty cute! It helps knowing how much they contribute to pest control by eating all those pesky mosquitoes that ruin summer bonfires and outdoor adventures.

Actually, did you know bats are actually considered to be pollinators and help contribute to the food cycle in Michigan? So often we think of bees as the only main pollinator, but in Michigan hummingbirds, moths, and flies all help to pollinate plants across the Great Lakes State, as well as other animals like bats are imperative to the pollination process.

In fact, many of the crops we depend on and eat daily rely on pollinators to fertilize them. According to MDOT, 30% of all crop production and 90% of wild plants rely on pollinators for reproduction. That's why you keep seeing so many sunflower fields along Michigan highways in the summer.

In the days leading up to the Halloween holiday remember, bats are more than just spooky, winged holiday decorations, they're actually vital to the food we eat here in Michigan!

Meet the 9 different species of bats that call Michigan home, including 4 species considered to be endangered:

The 9 Bat Species Found in Michigan These 9 bat species are the most commonly found in Michigan. Where can you find them and what are their habits? Find out now, with the 9 Species of Bat Found in Michigan Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

Beware: These Michigan Towns Ranked Top 10 'Most Ghost Sightings' Ghosts of America ranked these Michigan towns as having the most ghost sightings in the state. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson/Canva