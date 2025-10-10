When one restaurant closes its doors, another one opens.

For a minute there we had quite a few crab-centric restaurants in the greater Kalamazoo area, had you noticed? It was weird! At one point seafood lovers could choose between The Tangy Crab, The Shaking Crab, or The Crafty Crab.

A bit much, don't you think?

Clearly the market here in quaint little Southwest Michigan was oversaturated as today only The Tangy Crab remains in business at 4320 South Westnedge Ave. While seafood may be hit-or-miss you know what's always a hit?

Tequila's Restaurant Portage Michigan Google Maps loading...

Tacos.

With all the recent upgrades going on at the adjacent Crossroads Mall in Portage (newly repaved Ring Road is so smooth now!) it's encouraging to see the property overlooking the mall, which was once home to The Shaking Crab, will no longer sit empty.

In 2022 we learned The Shaking Crab would fill the former Brann's Steakhouse at 700 M L King Dr. in Portage and once again it's time to complete the "restaurant circle of life" as the new owners are finally ready to open their doors.

Tequila's Grand Opening

Tequila's Portage Michigan Google Maps loading...

We've been eyeing Tequila's since the signs first went up and now it's official. On Monday, October 6 the restaurant's official Facebook page posted:

We’re officially open! Welcome to Tequila’s, your new favorite spot in town! Come celebrate with us — Authentic flavors, the best margaritas, and a warm atmosphere where every visit feels like a fiesta.

Authentic tacos, margaritas, and yummy choriqueso? Don't tempt me with a good time. I can't wait to check out Tequila's on taco Tuesday! Check out the new menu here.

