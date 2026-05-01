Many Michigan residents use Thermos containers to keep food and drinks hot or cold for hours, ideal for packing hot soup, pasta, or cold smoothies for lunch. However, residents are being warned to check their Thermos products as millions have been recalled due to serious injuries.

Major Retailers In Michigan Recall Millions Of Thermos Containers

According to a notice from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Thermos is recalling 8.2 million containers and jars after some stoppers forcefully ejected, causing lacerations requiring medical attention. Three consumers suffered permanent vision loss. Thermos said it has received 27 reports of consumers who were struck by stoppers that ejected from the containers upon opening. The issues were caused by the stoppers in the recalled containers not having a pressure relief in the center, the statement said. The following products are included in the recall:

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The recall includes 5.8 million Thermos Stainless King Food Jars and about 2.3 million Thermos Sportsman Food & Beverage Bottles, with the items sold at Target, Walmart, Amazon.com, and other retailers between March 2008 and July 2024. The recalled items are:

Thermos Stainless King Food Jars with model numbers SK3000 and SK3020, manufactured before July 2023

All Thermos Sportsman Food & Beverage Bottles with model number SK3010.

Consumers should stop using the recalled containers immediately and contact Thermos to request a free replacement pressure relief stopper or a replacement bottle, depending on the model.

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