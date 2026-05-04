Build-A-Bear Workshop stores in Indiana offer a more unique experience than just picking out a gift- you get to customize the perfect stuffed animal. But now, families across Indiana are being warned that thousands of Build- A-Bear plush toys are being recalled due to serious safety concerns.

Build-A-Bear Issues Urgent Recall Of Bears Sold In Indiana Stores

About 36,000 Build-A-Bear plush bears are being recalled over a potential choking hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The issue stems from a zipper slider on the side pouch that holds the "heart", which can detach and pose a risk of serious injury or even death for children, according to Build-A-Bear Workshop. Indiana residents are urged to check for the affected products.

Get our free mobile app

The recall involves the Heartwarming Hugs weighted plush bear, with the model number 034464, which features a side pouch containing a heart filled with 2.5 pounds of ceramic beads that can be heated or cooled. The product is intended for ages 3 and up and includes a cautionary label advising adult supervision due to the heated and cooled element. The toy was sold at Build-A-Bear Workshop stores and online at buildabear.com from January to March 2026. The model number is on the label sewn into the back of the bear’s leg.

Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled bears immediately and return them to a Build-A-Bear Workshop store for a refund.

Customers who cannot visit a store can request a free return shipping label through the company’s website.

Indiana Residents: Stop Using These Passwords Now These are the most hacked passwords of 2025, according to NordPass Gallery Credit: Travis Sams