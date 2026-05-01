Build-A-Bear Workshop stores in Michigan offer a more unique experience, rather than just buying a gift, where you can customize the perfect stuffed animal. However, Michigan families are warned that thousands of Build-A-Bear bears are being recalled due to serious injuries.

Build-A-Bear Recalls Bears In Michigan Over Choking Hazard

About 36,000 Build-A-Bear plush bears are being recalled due to a potential choking hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The toy is being recalled because the zipper slider on the side pouch that encloses the “heart” can detach, posing a risk of serious injury or death from a choking hazard to children, according to . Michigan residents are warned to look for the following:

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The recall involves the Heartwarming Hugs weighted plush bear, with the model number 034464, which features a side pouch containing a heart filled with 2.5 pounds of ceramic beads that can be heated or cooled. The product is intended for ages 3 and up and includes a cautionary label advising adult supervision due to the heated and cooled element. The toy was sold at Build-A-Bear Workshop stores and online at buildabear.com from January to March 2026. The model number is on the label sewn into the back of the bear’s leg.

Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled bears immediately and return them to a Build-A-Bear Workshop store for a refund.

Customers who cannot visit a store can request a free return shipping label through the company’s website.

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