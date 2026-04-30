Walmart is a go-to spot for Indiana shoppers picking up groceries, everyday essentials, and home items. But if you've recently bought dumbbells from an Indiana Walmart, you might want to double-check them, as one brand is now being recalled due to a serious injury risk.

Dumbbells Recalled From Indiana Walmart Stores Over Injuries

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), about 50,000 adjustable dumbbells sold at Walmart have been recalled after reports of the weight plates coming loose. The agency says there have been more than 115 incidents reported so far, including at least six injuries, such as broken bones, bruises, cuts, and other impact-related injuries. Here's what to look for:

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The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the FitRx SmartBell Quick-Select 5–52.5 lb. Adjustable Dumbbells, made by New York-based Tzumi Electronics, should be replaced immediately. The dumbbells adjust from 5 to 52.5 pounds in 2.5- or 5-pound increments. They are black with red accents and include a molded plastic storage tray. The product has various serial numbers: KK23288361 through KK23388361 and KK207608361 through KK21347836, and impacts 50,000 units. The model and serial numbers are located on the side of the unit’s storage tray along with "FitRx."

Walmart sold the dumbbells for about $100 from January through November 2024. Consumers are advised to stop using the dumbbells immediately and contact Tzumi Electronics for a free replacement.

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