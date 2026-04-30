Old Farmer&#8217;s Almanac Predicts Scorching Hot Summer For Michigan

Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts Scorching Hot Summer For Michigan

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If you're already thinking about summer in Michigan, the Old Farmer's Almanac just dropped its long-range forecast predicting soaring temperatures, but it's not all sunshine. Here's what they're predicting before you lock in those summer plans.

Old Farmer's Almanac Predicts Scorching Hot Summer For Michigan

Michigan has experienced an exceptionally chaotic and severe spring in 2026, with record-breaking rainfall, significant flooding, and an unusually high number of tornadoes, according to NASA. And with a look ahead in the extended forecast, expect the heat to build, and we could be dealing with more wet, stormy stretches, too.

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While some regions may start closer to typical early-season conditions, warmer-than-average weather will become more widespread over time. The largest changes in summer temperatures this year will most likely occur in July and August, when unusually hot conditions will become widespread, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. Here's what to expect depending on where you're at in the Great Lakes state:

  • Lower Peninsula (Region 6): Above-average heat and rain for southern areas, though a sliver of the north may see cooler and drier air.
  • Upper Peninsula (Region 9): Cooler temperatures and drier conditions.

The Old Farmer's Almanac says these predictions come from a mix of solar activity, long-range weather trends, and decades of historical data, and claims an 80% accuracy rate.

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Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

Filed Under: Battle Creek News, K-Zoo View, Kalamazoo News, Michigan
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning

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