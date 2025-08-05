Southwest Michigan residents know this has been a long time coming. One of the area's most infamous parking lots is about to receive some much needed repairs!

Have you noticed the new changes happening at The Crossroads Mall in Portage?

Did The Crossroads Mall in Portage change ownership again and I just missed the memo? I feel like there seems to be a new team breathing new life into the local mall, which first opened July 24, 1980.

Last we knew Kohan Retail Investment Group of New York had purchased the property as part of a $25 million investment deal. Perhaps they hired new staff to run the place? I only mention this as it seems representatives for the mall have stepped up their social media presence-- first with new mascot-naming contest and now with a major repaving project:

Ring Road Repairs Are Underway

On August 4 the details on the mall's latest project were shared to their social media page:

We know the roads have been in rough shape for far too long, and we truly appreciate your patience. Many of you have shared your concerns, and we want you to know we've been listening...This project is all about you — our shoppers, our tenants, and the community that makes this place special.

Anyone who shops at the Portage mall knows it's the getting there that's the problem. These potholes are no joke; they could seriously damage your car! It was enough to deter any would-be shopper from returning. Who can afford more car repairs and expenses in this economy?

Crossroads Mall reps say the project will be completed in stages and only affect Ring Road at this time. Catch up on the latest here.

