Weeks into the deadly Cyclospora outbreak in Michigan, which has been linked to the deaths of two residents, Taylor Farms is now at the center of another food safety scare.

This time, the concern is Salmonella.

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Updated Taylor Farms Recall List Includes More Products in Michigan:

According to CBS News, Taylor Farms, which is currently embroiled in an investigation surrounding a multistate outbreak of cyclosporiasis, has now issued a voluntary recall of prepared products containing jalapeños over concerns about Salmonella contamination.

Taylor Farms said it voluntarily recalled the prepared foods after Coast Citrus Distributors, which had provided the company with its peppers, recalled its fresh jalapeños due to salmonella concerns. -- CBS News

In Michigan, affected products went to Kroger stores across the state. Consumers should check their fridges for the following:

Spicy Jarlsberg Dip 10 oz. "best if used by" 8/07/2026 - 8/15/2026. UPC: 030223114826

"best if used by" 8/07/2026 - 8/15/2026. 030223114826 Spicy Pimento Cheese Dip 10 oz. "best if used by" 8/07/2026 - 8/15/2026. UPC: 030223116448

Ok, serious question, what food isn't going to give us explosive diarrhea these days? First lettuce, now jalapenos, what's next? And don't get me wrong, as much as I love carbs, my body is craving a fresh vegetable right about now. I've turned back to Metamucil to get my daily dose of fiber-- and I wish I were joking.

According to the press release from Taylor Farms regarding the recall:

Consumers who have any recalled product should discard it immediately and not consume it. Refunds are available at the location of purchase. Consumers with any questions may contact our customer care team at 855-455-0098 Monday through Friday from 8am-5pm PT.

Taylor Farms adds they are not aware of any reported illnesses associated with the recalled products.

Vegetables To Be Extra Cautious About Due To Latest Cyclospora Parasite Outbreak With the latest Cyclospora parasite outbreak, the CDC is encouraging us to still eat vegetables. According to People.com , there are still some vegetables to be extra cautious about due to how difficult they are to wash and how often people eat them raw. Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio