Thanks to the unfortunate combination of seasonal allergens, changing weather, and all those back-to-school germs, September can be an especially challenging time of year for any Hoosier already dealing with asthma.

That's why it's widely considered "Peak Allergy Month" across the U.S.

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However, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America warns these seasonal "peaks" can occur outside of the month of September, especially in the winter. So, what does that mean for Hoosiers with asthma, and what can you do to prepare for the seasonal spike?

During Peak Asthma Week, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) recommends:

Creating an Asthma Attack Plan with your doctors.

with your doctors. Getting your vaccines as soon as they are available.

Taking steps to avoid getting sick.

Checking indoor air filters.

Limiting exposure to allergens.

Taking care of your health.

I, personally, would also add "Refill your prescriptions or put them on auto-fill so you don't run out of life-saving medication" to that list.

I’ve had to listen to my poor fiancé wheezing and sneezing ever since ragweed season began. He also suffers from asthma, frequently uses his inhaler, and requires a CPAP machine every night, so I’m especially concerned about him this time of year.

And if you’re the parent of a child with asthma, you probably have plenty of reason to be concerned too. This is an important time of year to closely monitor symptoms, watch for potential triggers, and make sure you’re prepared for an asthma flare-up.

Adds the AAFA,

Emergency department visits for asthma from 2021 to 2025 show an increase around September...But they keep going up into the winter...asthma emergencies in children tend to peak around September to October.

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