As of Monday, August 3, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has confirmed two deaths as part of the ongoing cyclosporiasis outbreak affecting Michigan, and eight other states including:

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

West Virginia

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Michigan Cyclosporiasis Outbreak Becomes State’s Largest Ever

While cyclosporiasis is not typically a life-threatening illness and deaths linked to the infection are uncommon, health officials say complications can become more serious when someone has underlying health conditions.

According to the MDHHS, both of Michigan’s reported deaths involved individuals with significant underlying health conditions that likely may have been impacted by both the infection and dehydration.

Do You Know Anyone Who's Caught the Parasite Yet?

While an initial investigation from the Centers for Disease Control identified Taylor Farms and its subsidiaries as a potential source of the outbreak, officials have not ruled out other possible sources. Cyclosporiasis infections can cause symptoms including stomach cramps, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite, and sudden, watery diarrhea.

Those who believe they may be sick from cyclosporiasis are urged to contact their healthcare provider. Treatment typically includes antibiotics, rest, and hydration is key.

MDHHS recommends the following lettuce and salad green safety measures:

Purchase whole heads of lettuce instead of bagged salad mixes.

Before washing, remove and discard outer leaves. Thoroughly wash inner leaves under clean running water.

The best method of preparation for fresh green is cooking them to an internal temperature of 158°F.

Check out the MDHHS cyclosporiasis dashboard here.

Vegetables To Be Extra Cautious About Due To Latest Cyclospora Parasite Outbreak With the latest Cyclospora parasite outbreak, the CDC is encouraging us to still eat vegetables. According to People.com , there are still some vegetables to be extra cautious about due to how difficult they are to wash and how often people eat them raw. Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio