Taylor Farms Iceberg Lettuce Tied To Michigan Cyclospora Outbreak
More than four thousand Michiganders have now been sickened, and health officials think they've traced it back to something a lot of people grabbed for lunch without a second thought.
Federal and State health officials now think they know the source of the Cyclospora parasite that has hit Michigan hard, according to NBC News.
The Food and Drug Administration is investigating iceberg lettuce supplied to Taco Bell by Taylor Farms as a possible source in an escalating outbreak of cyclosporiasis.
NBC News also points out that Taylor Farms was connected to a cyclosporiasis outbreak in 2013 and a 2024 E. coli outbreak.
According to the latest update from Michigan's Human and Health Services Department, our state has 4,312 reported cases of Cyclospora with 102 people hospitalized.
The 5 Michigan counties with the most Cyclosporiasis cases are in the Southeast corner:
- Wayne: 582 reported cases
- Washtenaw: 474 reported cases
- Oakland: 396 reported cases
- Ingham: 393 reported cases
- Monroe: 286 reported cases
Read More: 15 Cyclosporiasis Cases Confirmed in Indiana’s Marion County
Southwest Michigan wasn't hit nearly as badly as the Detroit area.
Cyclosporiasis Cases by Southwest Michigan County
- Calhoun: 87 reported cases
- Kalamazoo: 63 reported cases
- Van Buren: 24 reported cases
- Allegan: 22 reported cases
- St Joseph: 10 reported cases
- Berrien: 9 reported cases
- Cass: 7 reported cases
- Branch: 5 reported cases
- Barry: 4 reported cases
If you get sick, follow these guidelines from the Michigan Human and Health Services Department.
People experiencing frequent, watery diarrhea are encouraged to contact their health care provider and specifically request testing for cyclospora as routine stool tests may miss the parasite. Cyclosporiasis is treated with antibiotics along with rest and drinking plenty of fluids to maintain hydration.
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