More than four thousand Michiganders have now been sickened, and health officials think they've traced it back to something a lot of people grabbed for lunch without a second thought.

Federal and State health officials now think they know the source of the Cyclospora parasite that has hit Michigan hard, according to NBC News.

The Food and Drug Administration is investigating iceberg lettuce supplied to Taco Bell by Taylor Farms as a possible source in an escalating outbreak of cyclosporiasis.

NBC News also points out that Taylor Farms was connected to a cyclosporiasis outbreak in 2013 and a 2024 E. coli outbreak.

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According to the latest update from Michigan's Human and Health Services Department, our state has 4,312 reported cases of Cyclospora with 102 people hospitalized.

The 5 Michigan counties with the most Cyclosporiasis cases are in the Southeast corner:

Wayne: 582 reported cases

Washtenaw: 474 reported cases

Oakland: 396 reported cases

Ingham: 393 reported cases

Monroe: 286 reported cases

Read More: 15 Cyclosporiasis Cases Confirmed in Indiana’s Marion County

Read More: 15 Cyclosporiasis Cases Confirmed in Indiana’s Marion County

Southwest Michigan wasn't hit nearly as badly as the Detroit area.

Cyclosporiasis Cases by Southwest Michigan County

Calhoun: 87 reported cases

Kalamazoo: 63 reported cases

Van Buren: 24 reported cases

Allegan: 22 reported cases

St Joseph: 10 reported cases

Berrien: 9 reported cases

Cass: 7 reported cases

Branch: 5 reported cases

Barry: 4 reported cases

If you get sick, follow these guidelines from the Michigan Human and Health Services Department.

People experiencing frequent, watery diarrhea are encouraged to contact their health care provider and specifically request testing for cyclospora as routine stool tests may miss the parasite. Cyclosporiasis is treated with antibiotics along with rest and drinking plenty of fluids to maintain hydration.

20 West Michigan Businesses That Are Over 100 Years Old Keeping something running for a week can feel exhausting, let alone 100 years. But these businesses around West Michigan have kept the lights on for more than a century.

Provided by Michigan Retailers Association. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill