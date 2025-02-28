Southwest Michigan Student-Athlete of the Week: Addison Munn

Meet Addison Munn, the talented student-athlete recognized for her outstanding performance on the field and her dedication to academics and community service.

Southwest Michigan Next Level Student-Athlete of the Week

Athlete’s Full Name: Addison Munn

Addison Munn Club: Next Level Athlete with True 2 Form and Portage Northern High School Lacrosse and Golf

Next Level Athlete with True 2 Form and Portage Northern High School Lacrosse and Golf School Name: Portage Northern High School

Portage Northern High School Nominated By: Coach Jon Deming

This is what Coach Jon Deming had to say about Addison,

Addison Munn, a Portage Northern High School senior and a standout golfer and lacrosse player, has shown remarkable dedication both on and off the field. Committed to continuing her lacrosse career at Aquinas College, Addi has spent the past two years training with True 2 Form, continuously pushing herself to improve. Beyond athletics, she balances a full academic schedule, a part-time job, forensics, junior government, Big Brother/Big Sister, and extensive volunteer work, all while demonstrating leadership, responsibility, and loyalty to those around her. Despite facing personal challenges, Addi’s resilience, positive attitude, and work ethic make her a true inspiration and a deserving nominee for Athlete of the Week.

Townsquare Media Southwest Michigan and Next Level Sports Center in Schoolcraft have teamed up to highlight a student-athlete in Southwest Michigan each week.

