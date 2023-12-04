Portage Northern High School Graduate Lands on Forbes 30 Under 30
Keegan "KBeaZy" Bach just landed on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2024.
Who doesn't love seeing a local person succeed on a global level? In the Spring of 2019, Keegan Bach graduated from Portage Northern High School. By 2020, Keegan also known as KBeaZy, was the youngest music producer ever, to have a #1 hit. He was only 19 when "Mood" by 24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior topped the charts for 8 consecutive weeks and broke a radio play record for 17,707 spins according to Wikipedia. So, what is the Forbes 30 Under 30 list? EMS1 describes it this way,
Since 2011, Forbes Magazine has issued and compiled a prestigious list recognizing 30 of the top innovators, game-changers, and influencers under the age of 30 across 20 categories
In the 30 Under 30 list for 2024, Forbes points out that KBeaZy not only produced beats while still in high school for artists like Roddy Ricch, Fetty Wap, and Chief Keef but he's made quite an impact since moving to L.A.,
Other notable production credits include Lil Nas X's top 10, Grammy-nominated hit "That's What I Want" and Machine Gun Kelly's "Fake Love Don't Last."
The 22-year-old Portage, Michigan native joins artists like Dominic Fike, Latto, and Ice Spice in the music category of the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2024.
Keegan "KBeezy" Bach Song Production Credits
- Beat the Odds by Lil Tjay
- I'm So Gone by Tate McRae
- What's Your Problem? by Tate McRae
- Bailé Con Mi Ex by Becky G
- Fake Love Don't Last (with Iann Dior) by Machine Gun Kelly
- Dark Angel (interlude) by Iann Dior
- I Might by Iann Dior
- Let You by Iann Dior
- Not Enough by Juice Wrld
- Go Hard by Juice Wrld
- That's What I Want by Lil Nas X
- Shots in the Dark (with Trippie Redd) by Iann Dior
- Butterflies by 24kGoldn
- Empty (feat. Swae Lee) by 24kGoldn
- The Top by 24kGoldn
- Tired of Me by ssgkobe
- Seasons by Maroon 5
- Mood (feat. Iann Dior) by 24kGoldn
- Mood (Remix) (feat. Justin Bieber, J Balvin, and Iann Dior) by 24kGoldn
- Prospect (feat. Lil Baby) by Iann Dior
- Toxic by Kehlani
- Holding On by Iann Dior
- Way Up by Quando Rondo
- Baby Blue (feat. Olivia O'Brien) by Dempsey Hope
- Dem Timesby Roy Woods
- What I Please (feat. Denzel Curry) by Smokepurpp
- Trippin Baby by Fetty Wap
- Feed Tha Streets 2 (Intro) by Roddy Ricch
- Check Please by Baby Keem
- I Need More by Chief Keef
