Portage Northern High School Graduate Lands on Forbes 30 Under 30

Keegan "KBeaZy" Bach just landed on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2024.

Who doesn't love seeing a local person succeed on a global level? In the Spring of 2019, Keegan Bach graduated from Portage Northern High School. By 2020, Keegan also known as KBeaZy, was the youngest music producer ever, to have a #1 hit. He was only 19 when "Mood" by 24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior topped the charts for 8 consecutive weeks and broke a radio play record for 17,707 spins according to Wikipedia. So, what is the Forbes 30 Under 30 list? EMS1 describes it this way,

Since 2011, Forbes Magazine has issued and compiled a prestigious list recognizing 30 of the top innovators, game-changers, and influencers under the age of 30 across 20 categories

In the 30 Under 30 list for 2024, Forbes points out that KBeaZy not only produced beats while still in high school for artists like Roddy Ricch, Fetty Wap, and Chief Keef but he's made quite an impact since moving to L.A.,

Other notable production credits include Lil Nas X's top 10, Grammy-nominated hit "That's What I Want" and Machine Gun Kelly's "Fake Love Don't Last."

The 22-year-old Portage, Michigan native joins artists like Dominic Fike, Latto, and Ice Spice in the music category of the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2024.

Keegan "KBeezy" Bach Song Production Credits

Beat the Odds by Lil Tjay

I'm So Gone by Tate McRae

What's Your Problem? by Tate McRae

Bailé Con Mi Ex by Becky G

Fake Love Don't Last (with Iann Dior) by Machine Gun Kelly

Dark Angel (interlude) by Iann Dior

I Might by Iann Dior

Let You by Iann Dior

Not Enough by Juice Wrld

Go Hard by Juice Wrld

That's What I Want by Lil Nas X

Shots in the Dark (with Trippie Redd) by Iann Dior

Butterflies by 24kGoldn

Empty (feat. Swae Lee) by 24kGoldn

The Top by 24kGoldn

Tired of Me by ssgkobe

Seasons by Maroon 5

Mood (feat. Iann Dior) by 24kGoldn

Mood (Remix) (feat. Justin Bieber, J Balvin, and Iann Dior) by 24kGoldn

Prospect (feat. Lil Baby) by Iann Dior

Toxic by Kehlani

Holding On by Iann Dior

Way Up by Quando Rondo

Baby Blue (feat. Olivia O'Brien) by Dempsey Hope

Dem Timesby Roy Woods

What I Please (feat. Denzel Curry) by Smokepurpp

Trippin Baby by Fetty Wap

Feed Tha Streets 2 (Intro) by Roddy Ricch

Check Please by Baby Keem

I Need More by Chief Keef

