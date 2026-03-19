Many Michigan residents are ready to pack up the snow boots and winter coats as Spring has officially arrived in the Great Lakes state. However, the extended forecast for Michigan may make you want to keep your winter gear handy.

Michigan Extended Forecast: Is Winter Officially Over?

The Midwestern Regional Climate Center currently ranks this winter, from Nov. 9, 2025, to Feb. 6, 2026, as severe or extreme at more than half of the 17 locations it is tracking in Michigan, based on its Accumulated Winter Season Severity Index. So will snow and frigid temps linger at the start of Spring?

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According to MLive, the good news is that another round of snow is unlikely:

"It does look like we should be done with any major, widespread snowstorms, based on the fact that no significant winter weather appears likely in the next two weeks. This notion is also based on the next significant upper-air shift to deeper spring-like weather, which is projected for the first week of April."

According to the Farmer's Almanac, here's what to expect for the remainder of March and heading into April:

Mar 19-28 Showers, turning very warm

Mar 29-31 Sunny, cooler

Apr 1-14 Rainy periods; turning cooler east, warm west

Apr 15-24 Showers, mild east; periods of heavy rain, warm west

Apr 25-27 Rainy, cooler

While no one can predict Michigan weather with 100 percent accuracy, some old wives' tales also give us clues on what to expect. Check out the list below on nature's predictions for any season.

Old Wives Tales About Weather And Why They're Right When you see that there's actually some science behind these, it definitely makes you consider the validity of these old wives tales about weather.