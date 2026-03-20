Springtime in Michigan brings a variety of illnesses, with residents suffering from seasonal allergies, the common cold, and asthma flare-ups. But health experts are warning to beware of one highly contagious and deadly disease as cases continue to rise in Michigan.

Michigan Confirms First Measles Outbreak As Cases Surge

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Measles case counts reached a 34-year high last year, and a surge in weekly counts shows the virus is continuing to spread this year. Measles is a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable disease that spreads through direct person-to-person contact and through the air, according to the department.

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Measles infection counts skyrocketed last year with 2,284 confirmed cases, the most reported since 1991. This comes despite the virus being designated “eliminated” in the U.S. — meaning it is no longer constantly circulating — in 2000. And state officials have identified a measles outbreak in Michigan with three cases confirmed since March 12.

A measles outbreak is defined as three or more related cases of measles, and three linked cases have been reported since March 12 in Washtenaw County, MDHHS said in a press release.

"As previously noted by Washtenaw County Health Department, the initial Michigan measles case was associated with travel to Florida. The additional cases linked to this outbreak demonstrate how quickly measles can spread among individuals who are not immune to the virus."

Health officials are urging families to ensure they are up to date on all vaccines, especially if they are traveling, as more than 1,350 cases of measles have been recorded across 31 states during the first three months of 2026.

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