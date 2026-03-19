Bust out those bird feeders and stock up on nectar, it won't be long before the spring migration brings hummingbirds back to Michigan!

Of the six hummingbird species spotted in the Great Lakes State, the Ruby-Throated is the most common. Here’s how to attract these tiny travelers to your backyard and help them recover from their long journey north:

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According to the 'Gander Newsroom, hummingbirds start to migrate towards Michigan beginning in late April or early May, hitting peak migration numbers in Southwest Michigan during mid-May.

Northern summers provide a hospitable habitat, where food is plentiful and there’s less competition. It’s a win-win. -- 'Gander Newsroom

These hummingbirds migrate to Michigan for the summer to mate and raise their chicks, usually heading south in August or September to places like Florida and Mexico.

While these hummingbirds are currently making their way towards us, WTHR meteorologist Matt Standridge says,

The ruby-throated hummingbirds are slowly crossing the Appalachians right now...It may still be a couple more weeks until you see them in your backyard. The warmer we are, the faster they will migrate north. They just need their food sources to wake up! Get your hummingbird feeders up soon!

I'm in my birdwatching-era, so I can't wait to see these little birds start popping up in my neck of the woods. When putting up a backyard hummingbird feeder, the National Audubon Society has the following tips to keep in mind:

Safety and placement – Hang feeders in the shade, away from windows, pets, or predators. Multiple feeders reduce territorial disputes.

– Hang feeders in the shade, away from windows, pets, or predators. Multiple feeders reduce territorial disputes. Use the right nectar – Mix 1 part white sugar to 4 parts water. Boil, cool, and fill your feeder. Do not use honey, brown sugar, or artificial sweeteners.

Skip red dye – Hummingbirds are attracted to red naturally. Coloring is unnecessary and could be harmful.

Keep it clean – Clean feeders regularly. Wash with hot water or a mild vinegar or hydrogen peroxide solution. Avoid dish soap.

Refill often – Fresh nectar is essential. Refill as soon as it’s empty, especially during peak migration.

Track hummingbird migration this year with the Spring 2026 Hummingbird Sightings and Migration Map from Hummingbird Central.

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