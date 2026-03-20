Seeing a child in pain or with a high fever is stressful, and many Michigan parents keep medicine on hand to reduce discomfort and help their little ones recover faster. However, Michigan parents are warned to check their homes for children's medicine that could be contaminated.

Massive Children's Medicine Recall Hits Retail Stores In Michigan

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a widely used children’s pain reliever is being pulled from shelves after reports of contamination, prompting a recall of nearly 90,000 bottles. Federal regulators classified the recall as Class II, a designation used when a product may cause temporary or medically reversible health effects. The recall includes the following product:

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Strides Pharma, Inc., headquartered in India, recalled about 89,592 bottles of its 100-milligram Children's Ibuprofen Oral Suspension, the FDA said. The affected product was manufactured for Taro Pharmaceuticals USA and distributed across the U.S. The ibuprofen was sold in 4-fluid-ounce bottles at 100 milligrams per 5 milliliters.

The packages included the lot numbers 7261973A and 7261974A with an expiration date of Jan. 31, 2027. The recall was first issued earlier this month after complaints of a gel-like mass and black particles in the product.

People should immediately stop using the recalled product. No additional information about next steps was shared in the report at this time.

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