While several major Michigan cities gain a lot of attention, the Great Lakes state is home to incredible small towns offering fantastic restaurants, entertainment, and outdoor activities, making them bucket-list travel destinations for people nationwide. One Michigan community is now named one of the best small towns to visit in the nation.

Michigan Community Named Best Small Town In The Midwest

Midwest Living named the best small towns in America, where you'll find quaint shops and restaurants, fascinating histories, fun experiences, and natural beauty. And one picturesque small town is a popular destination for its slower pace, friendly people, and authentic experiences.

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Leland lands at #3 on the list of best small towns, and Midwest Living says this town has something to offer everyone, with the highlight being exploring the tiny, historic Fishtown:

"Tugboats, dockside shanties, and smokehouses preserve the 19th-century fishing roots of this village on the Leelanau Peninsula. Sandwiched on a strip of land between Lake Michigan and Lake Leelanau near Traverse City, Leland straddles its namesake river and reels you in with waterfront flavors: Sample smoked whitefish at century-old Carlson’s Fishery, snag a pretzel-bread sammy at Village Cheese Shanty, and try the famous seafood chowder at The Cove. At Leland Dam, watch spawning salmon jump out of the water in the fall."

Leland is not only one of the best small towns to visit, but it was also named 'most beautiful'. Plan a trip for fun in any season to America's best small town here in the Great Lakes State.

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