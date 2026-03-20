Four Illinois tourists were fined and banned after defacing the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore and collecting rocks. The case has sparked an important question for Michigan residents ahead of summer:

What are the rules for taking rocks from beaches?

Get our free mobile app

While Pictured Rocks is not technically a national park, it is managed by the National Park Service, and therefore removing rocks or other natural resources from federal parklands is prohibited. According to WLUC, one of the four Illinois tourists was charged an additional $250 fine for having,

...collected over 100 pounds of rocks with the intent to take them home.

100 pounds of rock is simply egregious! Were they planning to tile their shower or something?

Don’t get me wrong, I have a hard time passing up the pretty rocks I find along Michigan’s lakeshore too. Every summer, I give myself a little pep talk before heading to the beach, and I remind my significant other, “Don’t let me take too many rocks. I already have plenty sitting at home that I do not know what to do with.” But sometimes I just can't help myself. They're so shiny!

However, before you start hoarding rocks to your heart's content, there are some rules you should know, including where you can and can't take rocks from, and how many rocks you're allowed to take. Generally, the rule of thumb, according to Michigan Rockhounds, is 25 pounds per year. And honestly, I wouldn't even know what to do with 25 pounds of rocks!

Are There Limits on Rock Collecting on Michigan Beaches? After four Illinois tourists were fined and banned for defacing the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore and collecting 100+ lbs of rocks, Michigan residents wonder: What are the rules for taking rocks from beaches? Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

Polished Rocks From The Great Lakes