Many people are guilty of taking selfies on or next to this one spot in Michigan without realizing it's private property.

Whether you are an influencer, a professional photographer, or just a lover of taking selfies, you can get in big trouble taking photos on private property without permission. In some cases, you're not only putting yourself in legal trouble for trespassing but also putting yourself in danger. So, what will happen if you get caught taking photos on railroad tracks?

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Sure, walking on or near railroad tracks isn't the safest thing to do. But it is also considered trespassing. The railroad and the small strips of land on each side of them are, in fact, private property. So, regardless of the safety concerns that walking on or near railroad tracks presents, it is simply trespassing. However, there are specific laws revolving around railroad tracks. The Railroad Code of 1993 in Michigan states that you can serve up to 30 days in jail and/or a $100 fine, according to Legislature.MI.gov.

462.273 Walking, riding, driving, or being upon or along right-of-way or yard; permission required; “right-of-way” defined; being upon, entering, or damaging buildings, rolling stock, or equipment; applicability of section; violation as misdemeanor; penalty.

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More than 2,000 people are injured or killed each year on railroad tracks in the United States. With that in mind, it's hard to argue against this law. However, not all Michigan laws make sense. Check out these crazy ones below.

6 Weird Laws Still on the Books in Michigan Even though a lot of these laws are very old and not really enforced, they still exist. Check out some of the weirdest laws still on the books in Michigan. Gallery Credit: Kristen Matthews