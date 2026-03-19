Pop Mart Expands in Michigan With Grand Rapids Opening

According to MLive, there are more than 500 Pop Mart stores in 30 countries worldwide. Soon, that total will include three locations in Michigan. Here’s what we know so far about the newest store.

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If you haven't heard of Labubus, you must be living under a rock! If you’re unfamiliar with the hottest toy in the world right now, let me put it in ’90s terms: Labubus are the modern-day Beanie Babies. Same obsession, new generation.

So, what are they?

Labubu Pop Mart Michigan Labubu via Getty Images loading...

As NPR writes, Labubu is the creation of Kasing Lung having first appeared in Lung's illustrated book Little Monsters in 2015. The sharp, toothy, grinning creatures are a tribe of female elves known as the Labubus. There is also a Labubu named Labubu, and since that is also the name of the tribe, it only adds to the confusion! Got it?

Labubus come in a range of sizes as figurines and plushies, but the most popular come in blind boxes (more on that below) and are beloved among young adults and considered a popular fashion trend — often clipped to bags or belt loops...Last week, a life-size Labubu figure sold for more than $170,000 at the first Labubu art auction hosted by Yongle Auction in China. - NPR

Pop Mart Comes to West Michigan

Beijiing-based toy company Pop Mart specializes in selling collectible toys and figurines, and they are essentially the keepers of the Labubus. In Michigan, our first two Pop Mart stores have opened at the Somerset Mall in Troy and the Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi.

However, now Labubu fanatics in West Michigan won't have to drive to the Detroit or even the Chicago area, as a new Pop Mart location was just announced in Grand Rapids. The Woodland Mall recently shared the news on its Facebook page:

POP MART US Something exciting is on the way.store is coming soon!

Pop Mart Woodland Mall Grand Rapids Michigan Woodland Mall, Grand Rapids via Facebook loading...

With Pop Mart specializing in collectibles from popular franchises like Harry Potter and Disney, you're likely to see a line out the door on any given day. Judging by comments on the Woodland Mall's post fans are eager for opening day, whenever that may be:

"My dream come true omfg no more having to drive two hours omg im so happy OMG" - Liz N.

"This is how u keep a mall in business" - Anissa K.

"Yessss now I don’t have to drive all the way to Somerset Mall" - Amanda M.

DEAD MALLS of Michigan: Jackson's Nearly Empty Westwood Mall Jackson, Michigan's Westwood Mall once boasted 72 tenants and a lush retail environment. Today it sits with well over 20 vacancies and an empty anchor store. Here's a look inside the nearly empty halls of Jackson's Westwood Mall. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow