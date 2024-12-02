Why Are So Many Michigan Locals Seeing Strange Lights in the Night Sky?

There's a plethora of UFO videos sweeping across social media. Have you seen them?

According to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC) there have been nearly 75 reported UFO sightings in Michigan for the year 2024 alone. Does that necessarily mean they're aliens? No.

Don't get me wrong I'm all for a good conspiracy theory! The fact that UFO/UAP, Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon as they're now referred to, sightings have increased after the 2024 Presidential election is not lost on me.

Perhaps it's just my personal Tiktok algorithm that I've built brick by brick, but I'm seeing way more firsthand footage than ever before. From Kokomo, Indiana all the way to the strange orb spotted at a Manchester Airport in the U.K. to our own backyard in West Michigan-- what is happening?

Perhaps you've seen the posts in your local Facebook groups too asking What are those strange lights in the sky? I personally have witnessed this exchange on the local Grand Rapids Informed group but posts from groups over on the east side keep reaching me and they're all asking the same thing. What could be to blame for this statewide "celestial" event?

Christmas lights, of course!

The dazzling holiday light displays at Frederik Meijer Gardens and LMCU Ballpark in the Grand Rapids area can be seen reflecting off low-hanging cloud cover and are causing quite a stir online. As one member explained,

THE LIGHTS.They’re from Frederick Meijer Gardens Enlighten show. Stop posting looking for answers. Also, there’s this cool tool called “search.” Learn to use it. If you search “lights,” you’ll see this topic has been covered 10,000 times over the past week. Cool? Cool.

There are countless communities across the state featuring epic light displays from homemade DIY displays to professional displays like the annual Magic of Lights at Pine Knob. So the next time you're puzzled by what you see up in the sky ask yourself:

Could it just be Christmas lights?

