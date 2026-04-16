Indiana has a side most people never talk about, and it involves letting go of more than just your stress. From peaceful wooded hideaways to buzzing summer campgrounds, these clothing-optional spots prove the Hoosier State is a lot more liberating than you might expect.

Whether you're a longtime naturist or just a little nudist-curious, there’s something for everyone across Indiana and nearby areas. Below, you’ll find a list of nudist camps and resorts within a reasonable drive, ranked by Google ratings.

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8 Clothing-Optional Resorts in Indiana

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Resort Name: Sunny Haven Recreation Park

Sunny Haven Recreation Park Resort Location: 11425 Anderson Rd, Granger, IN 46530

11425 Anderson Rd, Granger, IN 46530 Resort Google Rating: 4.9 out of 5 stars with 113 Google Reviews

Sunny Haven is a family-oriented nudist park. We allow no conduct that would discredit family social nudism by anyone on our grounds.

Here's what Erika had to say in her 5-star review:

I've visited before, but recently was able to be shown the chalets for future stays with husband or friends, and I must definitely say they look absolutely amazing! So comfy, cozy, as well as inviting, flirty, and fun! Sheryl did an absolutely amazing job!! Can't wait to come back and enjoy more!!

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Resort Name: Lake O’ The Woods Club

Lake O’ The Woods Club Resort Location: 1353 Sager Rd, Valparaiso, IN 46383

1353 Sager Rd, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Resort Google Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars with 64 Google Reviews

A 100% AANR-affiliated, family-oriented cooperative Nudist Club located in the city of Valparaiso in Northwest Indiana, about 55 miles Southeast of Chicago, and a stone’s throw from Valparaiso University.

Here's what Andrew had to say in his 5-star review:

First time visiting this weekend - had a blast! Extremely friendly and caring folks creating a comfortable environment for all kinds of people. Can't wait to return!

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Resort Name: Stag Run Club

Stag Run Club Resort Location: 2150 Overlook Dr SW, Mauckport, IN 47142

2150 Overlook Dr SW, Mauckport, IN 47142 Resort Google Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars with 82 Google Reviews

SRC is a 21+ private, all-male, members-only club. To visit our resort, you need to become a member. Annual memberships are $20 and expire at the end of the season. Day passes are available for $20 each and can be purchased on any day, Thursday through Sunday.

Here's what Richard had to say in her 5-star review:

One of the best experiences I've ever had with my husband. The place is clean and organized. The owners are absolutely wonderful. We live in Florida and will make the trip back because it was that good. The pool was nice and had a great mix of people. We stayed in one of the rooms located behind the main house. The room was very nice. No bathroom, but not that far away. The outdoor shower was a great experience too... thanks for letting us stay and for making us feel so welcomed.

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A Unique Clothing-Optional Resort With RV Camping, Tent Camping, and Cabin Rentals In Northwest Indiana. Must Be Over 21. Couples And Singles Welcome.

Resort Name: Sun Aura

Sun Aura Resort Location: 3449 IN-10, Lake Village, IN 46349

3449 IN-10, Lake Village, IN 46349 Resort Google Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars with 354 Google Reviews

Here's what Gina had to say in her 5-star review:

Love this place! Great people, great fun! Clothing optional, adults only, great staff, and the regular campers are friendly. If you want to party or relax, meet new ppl, eat, drink, and be merry... go try this place out! We went once and became members a year later!

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Everyone must be 21 years of age or older to enter.

Resort Name: Ponderosa Sun Club

Ponderosa Sun Club Resort Location: 10600 N 400 E, De Motte, IN 46310

10600 N 400 E, De Motte, IN 46310 Resort Google Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars with 159 Google Reviews

Here's what Tony had to say in her 5-star review:

Visiting this place is like stopping by a relative that you haven't seen in 10 years. So inviting. This is a great bunch of people.

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Resort Name: Drakes Ridge Rustic Nudist Retreat

Drakes Ridge Rustic Nudist Retreat Resort Location: 9641 Drakes Ridge Rd, Bennington, IN 47011

9641 Drakes Ridge Rd, Bennington, IN 47011 Resort Google Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars with 60 Google Reviews

Serving family nudism in southeastern Indiana since 1964.

Here's what Cyn had to say in her 5-star review:

Great place! Felt safe as a woman staying there alone. Well-maintained, clean, and cared for. The owner and his wife were super friendly and made me feel very welcome. It was a little scary at night only because I wasn't used to being so far away from the city... next time I visit, I'll rent a cabin or bring my spouse

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Resort Name: Sun Shower Country Club

Sun Shower Country Club Resort Location: 3263 Mattie Harris Rd, Centerville, IN 47330

3263 Mattie Harris Rd, Centerville, IN 47330 Resort Google Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars with 90 Google Reviews

Sunshower is a sanctioned family-oriented AANR Nudist Resort in Centerville, Indiana.

Here's what Sherry had to say in her 5-star review:

Sunshower has become our home away from home. The members have become our chosen family.

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Resort Name: Fern Hills Club Inc

Fern Hills Club Inc Resort Location: 7230 Rockport Rd, Bloomington, IN 47403



7230 Rockport Rd, Bloomington, IN 47403 Resort Google Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars with 41 Google Reviews

A 100% AANR club, and all members must be AANR members. Couples and families are welcome to inquire about first-time visits and information on our nudist principles.

Here's what Alexis had to say in her 5-star review:

I can’t say enough about this place. Beautiful grounds, nice rental cabins, hot tub, sauna, horseshoes, just SO many activities and games. One of the coolest pools I’ve ever been in, too. We took a swing at pickleball (no pun intended) and can’t wait to play again! It’s so fun and addictive.

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