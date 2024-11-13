A young Muskegon woman makes a disturbing discovery in her mother's backyard. WARNING: You can't unsee it.

Two TikTok videos are going crazy viral right now and for good reason. On Monday Jaqui A.K.A. @jaquisrx on TikTok uploaded a short video of her mother's backyard. In this ten-second video, you see an area of concrete slabs in the yard. In between two of the concrete slabs is a small slot. Jaqui carefully slides her phone into the slot while recording. What she finds is chilling.

Mysterious Room Found Under Muskegon, Michigan Backyard @jaquisrx on TikTok loading...

You can see a small room with an old dining room chair and a bucket. This underground room is in the backyard right next to the house. I would assume there was access to this creepy area from the house at one point. However, the view of this room from the slot between the concrete slots doesn't show the entire room. With that being said, there's no entrance to be seen yet. The video below has been viewed over 4.2 million times in the last 48 hours.

I took a screenshot from her second video of the underground room and flipped it sideways for a better look.

Underground room in Muskegon, Michigan @jaquisrx on TikTok loading...

In the second video, you can see two old dining room chairs, a bucket, a jar with something in it, and another liquid container. This is giving me very strong Silence of the Lambs vibes.

What do you think this is? There's not enough protection on the top of the room to be a storm shelter. Was someone held against their will here? We need answers.

