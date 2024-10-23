Video Shows Apparent UFO Encounter Near Indiana Air Force Base

Look familiar?

An observant TikTok user recently captured some strange lights in Indiana's night sky. While viewers were quick to dismiss the possibility of UFOs, I can't help but draw comparisons to a similar case that drew national attention to West Michigan.

Unsolved Mysteries - Something in the Sky

As a '90s kid my fascination with the paranormal began with the show Unsolved Mysteries. I was thrilled when Netflix rebooted the show in 2020 and even more excited to see my own home featured in the 2022 episode titled Something in the Sky, which covered the mysterious lights seen across the West Michigan lakeshore in March 1994.

Personally, I have noticed the eyewitness accounts from the events of March 1994 are eerily similar to stories I've heard firsthand from friends and family who have seen peculiar objects in the Michigan night sky: they all mention groups of lights which separate as individuals and move incredibly fast.

I could never quite picture such a phenomenon in my mind-- until now. TikTok's @christina.sharp18 may have captured the whole thing on video!

Kokomo UFO @christina.sharp18 via Tiktok/Canva loading...

In Christina's video you'll see groups of lights separate and then rejoin, flicker on and then flicker off, what could cause something like that? Have you ever seen anything like that? I don't believe I have.

Disclaimer: I do realize Grissom Air Reserve Base is only 12 miles north of Kokomo, Indiana city limits but even with aircraft flying in and out each day, do those look like typical aircraft to you?!

