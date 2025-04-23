Michigan’s Night Sky Will Dazzle During Rare Planetary Alignment

The planets will align above Michigan this week.

Think of it as one of the friendliest starts to your day you'll ever have. A rare planetary alignment above Michigan this week will literally have the moon smiling back at you. You won't want to miss it!

Get our free mobile app

As a self-described "space nerd" I get giddy when I hear about exciting and rare celestial events that we can witness here on Earth. I can't believe it was only a year ago my friends and I made the drive down to Hoagland, Indiana to catch the 2024 total solar eclipse.

Read More: 3 Stellar Ways to Celebrate 'Star Wars Day' in Michigan

Read More: 3 Stellar Ways to Celebrate 'Star Wars Day' in Michigan

I even woke up at 2 o'clock in the morning just to see peak coverage for the total lunar eclipse that took place in March of this year. I'm still holding out hope we'll get a repeat of last year's amazing solar storms that brought the Northern Lights to Michigan, and even down to Missouri! What can I say? I love space.

Triple Conjunction 2025

This week in Michigan we can look forward to a rare planetary conjunction where Venus, Saturn, and the moon will all align to form a smiley face in the sky! The smiley face will be visible during the early morning hours before sunrise on April 24 and 25th, however according to Popular Science,

Skywatchers could receive a bit of cosmic positivity if they look up shortly before dawn on April 25. At around 5:30 AM EST, Venus, Saturn, and the moon will briefly align during a rare triple conjunction to resemble a smiley face...The trio will offer its grin for about an hour near the eastern horizon before the sun begins to rise.

NASA experts recommend finding a clear view of the eastern horizon when looking for the "cosmic smile". While the conjunction will be visible with the naked eye a pair of binoculars can't hurt-- you might even see Mercury making an appearance too! More on this rare planetary alignment here.

10 Amazing Photos of the Total Solar Eclipse in Northern Illinois Photos from the 91% total solar eclipse that was visible in Northern Illinois on April 8, 2024.