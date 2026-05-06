Can we all agree that paying high prices at the concession stand is the worst part of the movie going experience? According to staff writers at Oola, the price per ounce of movie theater popcorn can be more expensive than filet mignon.

Wouldn’t life be easier if you could pay a flat rate and then enjoy all the popcorn and soda your heart (and stomach) desire?

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That's exactly what Emagine Entertainment in Michigan has done! The movie theater chain currently owns 27 theaters across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. However, their location here in Woodhaven is their only theater to offer all-inclusive movie experience:

The only All-Inclusive theater in the country...Concessions at Woodhaven are no longer tied to your ticket and tickets are all standard $5 – $10 depending on the time and date. An All-Inclusive wristband is still available for purchase at the concession stand along with a la carte popcorn, candy (one candy per wristband limit) and drinks.

According to Emagine’s website, movie tickets are priced separately at $5 to $10. Guests can then choose to purchase an all-inclusive wristband ($24 for adults, $19 for ages 12 and under) or buy concessions a la carte.

I didn't even know such a thing could exist until I saw Michigan foodie @gummygumdropss' video come across my TikTok feed. Now, I'm wondering why we can't have one over here in West Michigan!

In the video, Gummy highlights everything from standard popcorn, slushies, and nachos to chicken bites, pizza, and mini donuts. Go for the movie, stay for the food! No matter what's playing on the big screen, you're sure to have a memorable experience at Emagine Woodhaven.

Check out a list of current showtimes and special screenings, such as Emagine's Mother's Day Brunch and a Movie, here.

8 Drive-In Movie Theaters Still Open In Michigan These Michigan Drive-In Theaters are still open for an unforgettable movie experience. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson