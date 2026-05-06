Many Michigan residents reach for their favorite brand of potato chips when they're craving a salty snack. However, residents are urged to check their snack stash as nine varieties of chips from a leading national manufacturer were recalled this week.

Utz Potato Chips Recalled In Michigan Over Salmonella Concerns

According to a statement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), nine potato chip products manufactured by Utz Quality Foods, LLC, are being recalled due to a potential Salmonella contamination. Salmonella may cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in those with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. The following products are included in the recall:

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The recalled chips were distributed under the brand names Zapp's and Dirty and sold at retailers nationwide:

Zapps

1.5-ounce Zapp’s Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips

2.5- and 8-ounce Zapp’s Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips

1.5-ounce Zapp’s Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips (60 count)

2.5- and 8-ounce Zapp’s Big Cheezy Potato Chips

Dirty

2-ounce Dirty Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips

2-ounce Dirty Maui Onion Potato Chips

2-ounce Dirty Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips

Most of the recalled items are set to expire in August. If you have eaten these snacks in the last few days, the FDA recommends staying alert for possible symptoms.

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