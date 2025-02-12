How to Catch Michigan’s Total Lunar Eclipse This March

Another dazzling celestial event is about to take place above Michigan.

And unlike last year's total solar eclipse which only reached about 90% totality here in The Mitten, we will be treated to a prime viewing opportunity next month. Here's what you need to know:

As a self-described "space nerd" I geek out over any and all celestial events, big and small. While nothing can quite compare to the furor and frenzy of 2024's total solar eclipse, there's plenty of reason to get excited for the cosmic event next month.

On the night of March 13, 2025 the Pacific, Americas, Western Europe, and Western Africa will each experience the total lunar eclipse. During this event Earth will pass between the sun and moon, casting an eerie shadow on the full moon, known as the "Worm Moon."

Why Does the Moon Appear Red?

Often during a lunar eclipse stargazers notice a reddish-orange tint that takes over the moon. Why does this happen? As NASA explains,

The same phenomenon that makes our sky blue and our sunsets red causes the Moon to turn red during a lunar eclipse. It’s called Rayleigh scattering. Light travels in waves, and different colors of light have different physical properties. Blue light has a shorter wavelength and is scattered more easily by particles in Earth’s atmosphere than red light, which has a longer wavelength.

How to View the Lunar Eclipse

NASA experts say you won't need anything special to view the eclipse as it will be visible to the naked eye, but binoculars or a telescope will certainly enhance your view. Simply find a dark area away from bright city lights.

In Michigan, the lunar eclipse will begin the night of March 13 at 11:57 p.m., but will hit totality at 2:26 a.m. which will last for about an hour. The lunar eclipse will end at 6:00 a.m. the morning of March 14 just before sunrise at 7:55 a.m.

