Warmer weather in Michigan also means bug season is ramping up across the state. While many pests are mostly just a nuisance, experts warn that tick activity is increasing, and Kalamazoo residents are warned to take precautions now to protect themselves and their pets this season.

Tick Season Is Getting Worse In Kalamazoo, Health Officials Warn

According to Trinity Health, milder winters and longer warmer seasons are helping ticks survive and stay active longer across the state. Health officials say the growing concern isn't just the number of ticks people are seeing, but how quickly tick-borne illnesses are spreading across Michigan.

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In 2014, Lyme disease, which is carried by black-legged ticks, was recorded in 22 Michigan counties. By 2025, it had been found in nearly every county. According to MDHHS, Lyme disease cases in Michigan nearly quadrupled between 2022 and 2025, and more than tripled in Kalamazoo County alone over the last five years.

MDHHS is urging residents to take precautions to avoid tick bites, especially in grassy and wooded areas. Residents are urged to avoid wearing short-sleeved shirts and open-toe shoes to prevent ticks from latching to exposed skin. Health officials recommend using an EPA-registered repellent and doing a thorough tick check after spending time outdoors, especially on clothing, shoes, bags, kids, and pets.

The 5 Most Common Ticks You'll See in Michigan & Diseases They Carry Tick season is here once again. Here are the most common ticks in Michigan you should be on the lookout for. Gallery Credit: Youtube, Michigan.gov