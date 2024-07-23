If you always wanted to see the northern lights and missed the opportunity the last time Michigan caught a glimpse of this incredible experience, you may have a chance to see them soon. The odds are in our favor that parts of Michigan may get to see the aurora borealis.

Canva Canva loading...

Northern Lights Will Glow This Week And Be Visible In Michigan

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency, or NOAA, the aurora borealis, or northern lights, are caused by electrons colliding with the upper reaches of the atmosphere. Those collisions produce tiny flashes that fill the sky with colorful light. Usually the best time of year to see Northern Lights in Michigan is between August and April. But Michigan is lucky enough to have a chance to see this incredible light display this week after a type of explosion on the Sun.

Get our free mobile app

According to Space Weather Watch, geomagnetic storms from a coronal mass ejection (CME) from the sun will result in the Northern lights to be visible in several areas of Michigan. Experts say the best time to catch the Northern Lights this week may be late on July 24th. The best time to see the northern lights is when the sky is dark and clear, usually between 10 PM and 2 AM. The most important key to seeing the lights is to find the darkest night sky you can with minimal light pollution. Keep an eye on space weather forecasts here for updates on when the Northern Lights will be visible.

Read More: States With The Most Breweries? Michigan Doesn’t Even Crack the Top 5

Pure Michigan! Inside This $2.8M Iconic Charlevoix Mushroom House If you head to Charlevoix, Michigan you will surely see the unique row of 4 Mushroom Homes situated on Park Avenue. The homes are the creation of artist design by Michigan-born builder/ architect Earl Young, the homes have become a bit of a tourist destination. Always something to marvel at with their storybook, Hobbit cottage-like appearance, the homes have become legendary, and now one can become yours. The Thatch House is now for sale for $2,800,000 and offers 7 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, and 6000 square feet of whimsical living space. Take a look inside what can be your very own fairytale home Contact William Winslow at Coldwell Banker Schmidt- Harbor Springs 231-526-1100 for a tour.

Gallery Credit: Zillow