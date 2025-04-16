3 Stellar Ways to Celebrate ‘Star Wars Day’ in Michigan

May The Force be with you, always.

It's getting to be that special time of year where Fanboys and girls across the globe honor one of the greatest space sagas ever written: Star Wars.

What's So Special About May 4th?

Each year fans celebrate the Star Wars holiday on May 4th, however that date is not entirely random. The May 4th holiday is a play on the famous Jedi mantra from the franchise,

May the Force be with you

The franchise has grown into so much more than a simple movie; Star Wars brings people of all walks of life together to celebrate the film franchise that shaped our childhoods and popular culture.

In fact, the original film Star Wars: A New Hope has been dubbed in over 50 languages! Here's where to find your fellow Star Wars fans in Michigan this May 4th:

