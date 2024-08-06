Spooky season 2024 has officially begun.

And much like everything else it also seems to get earlier and earlier each year.

You may have noticed the signs going up at various now-closed big box stores across West Michigan but in some cases they didn't even bother to take down the signs from last year!

Whatever the case may be we've finally reached that magical time of the year, the weird lull between back to school and Labor Day, when Spirit Halloween stores start popping up across Michigan.

Here in Kalamazoo, MI in particular the former Save-A-Lot building along Stadium Drive is just one of several Spirit Halloweens in our area; there are also nearby stores in Portage and Battle Creek.

Spirit Halloween via Google Maps loading...

I've been keeping a watchful eye since the "Now Hiring" signs went up just waiting for the day their doors finally open and I'm excited to say, we've finally reached that day.

Since we flipped the calendar to August I've been checking the official Spirit Halloween website daily and the status remained the same: Coming soon, open in August.

Boo!

Imagine my surprise when I did my daily check-in and the website finally says: Reopens today at 11 o'clock.

Let the countdown to Halloween begin!

Not like we haven't seen cute Halloween collections on the shelves of Joann Fabrics and Michael's for months now, but the annual reopening of our local Spirit Halloween stores is a sign that fall fun is not far off.

Find your nearest store here and check out some highlights from the 2024 Spirit Halloween catalog below:

